Police pursuit ends on Camp Jackson Road, following shooting at Walmart in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, IL (KPLR) – A police shooting outside a Cahokia, Illinois Walmart leaves one man dead. Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation following the shooting.

A shopper named Tammie heard the noise. She said, “I heard three shots, boom, boom, boom.” It happened on the parking lot of the store around 5 pm Monday evening.

Ambria Brown lives nearby, “It was terrifying because I live right there across the street it was terrifying.”

The Cahokia Police chief said a off-duty Washington Park officer spotted a suspect who was wanted for other crimes.

Witnesses said the man took off on foot and got in his car. One witness said he drove toward the officer who fired three shots. Kenneth Smith is a Salvation Army bell ringer, “It was scary because everybody around me was jumping I’m trying to make sure I don’t get shot.”

Smith said the suspect hit the poles in front of the store, a police vehicle and finally this support column that was knocked over. Smith said, “When police started shooting and that’s when everybody got scared because everything was out of control by that time.”

The suspect was caught about a half mile down Camp Jackson Road when his heavily damaged car got stuck on the median and the wheels wouldn’t turn. Marilyn Jackson saw what happened, “They released the dog, the dog bit him up pretty good they got him into custody laid him out on a stretcher and took him off in an ambulance.” The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, died. One witness said the police officer who fired the shots told him the man was known to be stealing from area stores.

The Illinois State Police is urging anyone with knowledge of the suspect and shooting to call Detective Bryant Johnson at 618-571-4125.

