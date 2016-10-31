Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Meet Jack! He's a handsome retriever/pit bull mix (with maybe a hint of beagle) who loves to play with his toys and chase balls around the yard.

He's about 18-months-old and weighs approximately 40 pounds, so he might not grow that much any more. However, he will need some filling out.

Here is the information that you’ll need to adopt Jack or any of the other available pets:

APA of Missouri

1705 South Hanley Road

314-645-4610

Is your pet lost? Try looking at STLlostpets.org