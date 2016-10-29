Widow of fallen officer thanks community for support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KPLR) - As the widow of fallen Officer Blake Snyder held her 2-year-old son tight, Elizabeth Snyder thanked the community for their continued support. "It's been overwhelming every time I see something like this, it brings happiness to my heart," said Snyder.

Hundreds of car enthusiast participated in a car and bike cruise to help raise funds for the fallen officer's family.

“For my son to see so many people supporting him it means a lot. "It feels like it's growing every day."

The parade of cars, truck and motorcycles weaved through the streets of St. Louis in a show of support.

Snyder says her husband dedicated his life to helping others.

Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty on October 6, 2016 in Green Park in South St. Louis County.

Across the area thousands of dollars are being are being raised in the name of Officer Blake Snyder, something Snyder’s family says will have an impact on her family for years to come.