Ken Bone becomes internet sensation in second presidential debate

ST. LOUIS – In a presidential debate filled with nasty remarks and insults, audience member and uncommitted voter Ken Bone became an internet sensation after posing a question to the candidates.

“What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job loss for fossil power plant workers?” he asked Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

While Bone's question was well-intentioned, his overnight fame was fueled by his snazzy red sweater, white shirt-tie combination, his thick mustache, his disposable camera and of course, his catchy name, according to social media.

#KenBone became a top trending topic on Twitter with more than 94, 000 tweets mentioning him as of early Monday. On Facebook, his name was also among the most talked about topics.

A Facebook user with the name Kenneth Bone Leep-Sills and similar appearance to the distinguished audience member quickly embraced the attention on his account, updating his profile picture with a snapshot of Sunday evening's debate.

Social media continued to praise Bone through the night, some even calling him the hero of the political showdown.

Ken Bone, our nation's greatest hero. pic.twitter.com/1fKCfT7q1M — Kenneth Bone (@Jacob_Tellijohn) October 10, 2016

"Hey, weird, I have 4,000,000 text messages" - Kenneth Bone in 2 minutes when he looks at his phone #debate — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) October 10, 2016

From #KenBone on @TMASTL: My red sweater was Plan B. I actually had an olive suit, but I split the rear of my pants getting in the car. — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) October 10, 2016

I hope this trending on #kenbone stays good-natured as he seems like a nice normal guy.And honestly we need some good natured fun right now! — Mike Taberski (@miketaberski) October 10, 2016

#KenBone the real MVP of #debate

33% confidence

33% calming demeanor

33% huggability

1% power stache pic.twitter.com/4PhkIEzUnD — Ellie Mirmazaheri (@ellie_mir) October 10, 2016

Tonight.. A star was born. World, meet Kenneth Bone. Ken Bone, meet the world. https://t.co/O9zMvjicmh — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) October 10, 2016

I want a Rashomon flashback where we see the entire debate night from Kenneth Bone's point of view. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 10, 2016