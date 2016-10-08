Greitens blast Trump over latest comments about women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Missouri`s Republican nominee for governor blasted Donald Trump for his vulgar statements about women on the video.

But he stopped short of pulling his support for him.

Eric Greitens appeared at a town hall meeting this morning at The Lodge in Des Peres.

Speaking before a little more than 100 people, Greitens called his Democratic opponent for Missouri governor Chris Koster a 'crooked, career politician' and says he (Greitens) wants to take Missouri in a new direction.

Greitens never spoke about the Trump controversy during the event which included questions from the crowd.

But after it was over, we asked Greitens about Trump`s comments.

'What he said was wrong and disgusting and there is no defense for it,' explained Greitens.

We then asked Greitens if he still supports trump for president.

He told us, 'I`m 100% committed to defeating Hillary Clinton. I believe she is dangerous for the country.'

Greitens says Trump needs to come out and show real regret and remorse for what he said.