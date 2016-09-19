Empowering women in the workplace

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- While women make up more than half of the population, they still lag far behind their male counterparts when it comes to salary. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Missouri women earn 79 cents on the dollar compared to similarly-employed men. If current trends continue the gap will not close for 50 years.

Best-selling author Susan Solovic will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Stronger Women For A Better Community event Thursday night.

Making a Difference: Stronger Women for a Better Community

Wednesday, September 21

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Frontenac Hilton, 1335 South Lindbergh

$100 per ticket ($50 for students age 25 and under)

*proceeds benefit the programs supported by Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis

Visit http://www.wfstl.org, email info@wfstl.org, or call 314-780-3956 for tickets.