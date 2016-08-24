Gulf Shores raising funds for Louisiana flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Across the country people are coming together to help Louisiana’s flood victims.

Here in St. Louis a restaurant owner who moved to St. Louis after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana is holding a fundraiser.

The owner of Gulf Shores says he wants to help people back home and he`s glad to do what he can even if he`s 1,100 miles away.

Wednesday and tomorrow both of his restaurants in Edwardsville and Creve Coeur will be taking in donations and raising money from daily proceeds for victims of recent flooding in Louisiana.

Harry Parker says he`s all about giving back and helping others. The money will go directly to the Red Cross.

The goal is to raise $10,000 dollars and more if donations come in and Parker is expecting it to happen.