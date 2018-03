Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A classic is at the Muny this week! Go see Fiddler on the Roof, which is running through Friday, August 5th! Joining us this morning is Briana Carlson-Goodman who plays Hodel in her Muny debut.

She says there's nothing like the Muny! Briana loves performing in such an iconic show, with such recognizable music.

Purchase tickets for Fiddler on the Roof at muny.org