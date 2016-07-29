O’Fallon, Missouri approves new trash transfer contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KPLR) – The dust is settled on a trash debate in O’Fallon, Missouri. The mayor vetoed a vote by the city council regarding operation of the city’s trash transfer station. The council approved a contract with Republic Services beginning next year.

The mayor pointed to a city analysis indicating the contract would end up costing taxpayers approximately $6 million more than the lowest bid. The lowest bidder offered to pay the city for the right to control the transfer station.

By a vote of 7-1, the O’Fallon City Council voted to override the mayor’s veto. Some members said the cost analysis by the city was flawed and did not include all the factors that went into the decision.

Some citizens voiced opposition to entering into a contract with Republic Services because of the situation with the Westlake Landfill. One council member responded to those concerns saying Republic Services inherited the problem.