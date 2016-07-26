× Trevor Rosenthal goes on 15-day DL

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 15-day disabled list and recalled minor leauger Dean Kiekhefer to take his place on the roster for the time being.

The moves come ahead of the Cardinals’ doubleheader in New York against the Mets.

Rosenthal, a native of Lee’s Summit in western Missouri, is dealing with rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder. The 26-year old appeared in 40 games this season, going just 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA. He started the season with a 2.11 ERA in April and May, but allowed 15 ER in June and July.

Kiekhefer made his Major League debut earlier this season (May 14) against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s played in 11 games for the Cardinals this season, allowing runs in only three of those appearances. As a pitcher for the club’s Memphis (AAA) affiliate, Kiekhefer is 4-1 with a pair of saves and a 2.00 ERA.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala will serve as the club’s 26th man on the bench and will be available for the second game of the doubleheader. He’s made limited relief appearances for the Cardinals since 2014.