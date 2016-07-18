Visitors lining up to see Corpse Flower at botanical garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Missouri Botanical Garden is inviting area residents to visit the garden for a rare event. The corpse flower at the garden is in bloom.

The garden is one of only few places in the world you can see the flower.

As to its rarity, only 160 have bloomed in the past 120 years.

So far no one is raising a stink over the flower that started blooming on Saturday night.

When plant is in bloom it emits an intense foul odor that only last 3 to 5 days.

This is the sixth time the botanical garden has had a bloom open up with the corpse flower.

Visitors can also see the flower in the daytime from 9 am to 5 pm, but an admission of $8 for adults will be charged. Residents of St. Louis City and County will receive a discount of $4. Missouri Botanical Garden members are free.