Dr. Kelvin Adams staying on as SLPS superintendent

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District is staying for a few more years.

Dr. Kelvin Adams has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2018-2019 school year.

Adams will keep his base salary of $225,000, the same salary he’s had since he started the job in 2008. However, his monthly car allowance will increase from $300 to $800.

Earlier this year, Adams was a finalist for the open superintendent position in Los Angeles. During Adams’ tenure, academic achievement and graduation rates have improved.

And in April, voters approved a property tax to benefit the school district.