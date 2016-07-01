Boy, 8, nearly drowns in pool aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship

NEW JERSEY — An 8-year-old boy on the Royal Caribbean “Anthem of the Seas” cruise ship nearly drowned in a pool Thursday, forcing the ship to turn around.

Crew members were alerted Thursday evening that a boy needed medical attention after he was found inside a pool, the FDNY told WPIX.

The FDNY and NYPD met the cruise ship at the Bayonne port. The boy was transported by police helicopter to an area hospital, according to the FDNY.

Wow. Helicopter and six police and fire boats are here pic.twitter.com/PyQOoxvjqY — Mike Ritchie (@sdmike) July 1, 2016

Medical team from @nypd has come out to meet the ship pic.twitter.com/YkoZ1KldlY — Mike Ritchie (@sdmike) July 1, 2016

These are the responders getting ready to leave at the end of the evacuation process pic.twitter.com/PuSD6pc1S2 — Mike Ritchie (@sdmike) July 1, 2016

In December of 2015, an 8-year-old boy aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, drowned in the pool. One of the guests pulled his body from the water, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

In January of 2015 a Florida mother sued Royal Caribbean after her 4-year-old nearly drowned in deep water near a toddler pool. A guest pulled his body out of the water, roughly five minutes after he fell in. He survived, but suffers long-term health issues.

At least five children have drowned and another five have nearly drowned in cruise ship pools, according to an investigation by WPLG.

Royal Caribbean Cruises released the following statement on the latest incident: