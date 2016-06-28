Man assaulted at University City apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR)-There were dramatic moments this morning in University City. Police with guns drawn searched and then took one person into custody.

That came after an overnight assault at an apartment complex. It unfolded at an apartment just off Olive near I-170. University City police tell us the assault happened about 2:30 a.m. this morning.

The assault victim was a male who was visiting someone at an apartment.

Investigators say the victim got into a fight with more than one person inside of an apartment. Police were initially called for a report of suspicious activity, which was the fight.

Authorities found the assault victim, who was transported to a hospital. His condition and details about his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the victim was alive when he was taken from the scene.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police noticed a man running from the area near the apartments where the assault happened. Police were suspicious and went after him. Officers had their guns drawn and brought in a canine.

The search focused on the area behind a lumber and hardware store where the person was eventually found.

He was taken into custody.

Investigators tell say it`s unclear if he is connected to the assault.