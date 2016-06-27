× Texas mom ‘convened a family meeting’ before shooting daughters: police

KATY, Texas – New details are emerging about the hours before a Texas mother opened fire, killing her two daughters — one of whom was set to be married Monday.

On Friday, 42-year-old Christy Sheats called her two daughters — Madison Sheats, 17, and Taylor Sheats, 22 — along with her husband, Jason Sheats, to a family meeting, KTRK reports.

During the meeting, investigators say, Sheats pulled out a gun and fired, striking both of her daughters as they, and her husband, ran outside. Sheats fired again in front of the house, hitting Taylor once before going inside to reload, witnesses said. Sheats allegedly walked back outside and shot Taylor one more time.

Taylor was rushed to Memoriam Hermann Hospital, where she later died. Madison was pronounced dead outside the home on Remson Hollow Lane.

Officers found Sheats in the street, “and, after refusing to drop her weapon, was shot and killed by a Fulshear officer,” according to police.

Sheats had a history of mental illness and police had responded to the Texas home “for previous altercations,” stemming from her “mental crisis,” a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told People Magazine. A neighbor who did not want to be named told People, “My parents witnessed her being put into an ambulance” years earlier. Others described her as a recluse.

She had just reunited with Jason Sheats after the two separated for a time, according to the Washington Post.

Friday, the day he would watch his wife shoot their daughters to death, was his birthday, according to the Post. Jason Sheats was hospitalized for emotional trauma; photos show him being led away from the scene of the shooting.