Proceeds from the event will support St. Louis Arc, which provides support and services to over 3,000 local people who live with disabilities. The event has raised over $350,000 for local charities.
Attendees will see rare and beautiful autos from makers like Ferrari, Audi, Lotus, BMW, Mercedes, MG, Bugatti, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ducati, and many more.
The St. Louis European Auto Show
Sunday, June 5 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Taubman Prestige Outlets
17057 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO
For more information visit www.stleuropeanautoshow.com