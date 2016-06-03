Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis European Auto Show kicks into gear this Sunday. This is the auto show's 29th year, being held every year since 1987. Kim Hudson meets with Neil Westfall from MINI of St. Louis to talk about the shows features.

Proceeds from the event will support St. Louis Arc, which provides support and services to over 3,000 local people who live with disabilities. The event has raised over $350,000 for local charities.

Attendees will see rare and beautiful autos from makers like Ferrari, Audi, Lotus, BMW, Mercedes, MG, Bugatti, Porsche, Lamborghini, Ducati, and many more.

Sunday, June 5 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Taubman Prestige Outlets

17057 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO

For more information visit www.stleuropeanautoshow.com