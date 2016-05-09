× Bicycle thieves target Central West End, DeBaliviere neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men connected to a recent spate of bicycle thefts.

According to Leah Freeman, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, the thieves have targeted large apartment and condominium buildings in the Central West End and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).