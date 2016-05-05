× St. Peters jewelry store burglar apprehended, police say

ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old St. Louis man for his role in a series of jewelry store thefts in St. Peters.

According to Officer Melisa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of April 18.

The first robbery occurred just after midnight at Harris Jewelers in the 4100 block of Mexico Road. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an exterior window had been smashed and several display cases broken. Two other jewelry stores—the Diamond Shoppe in the 7100 block of Mexico Road and Smith Jewelry & Coin in the 4200 block of Old Highway 94—were burglarized in the same manner, Doss said.

While police were responding and investigating these burglaries, an on-duty patrol officer noticed individuals attempting to break into a fourth location in the 1300 block of Triad Center Drive. When the patrol officer intervened, the suspects got into a grey Dodge Charger and fled the scene. The vehicle eventually crashed on Missouri Bottom Road near Highway 270 and the suspects escaped on foot.

Doss said police found items stolen from the jewelry stores inside the vehicle, as well as information linking the vehicle to a suspect: Wayne Collins.

On May 4, police were conducting surveillance on the suspect’s residence on Merollis Walk when they spotted Collins and took him into custody.

Prosecutors charged Collins with three counts of burglary and three counts of stealing. He’s being held at St. Louis County Jail on $75,000 bond. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also charged Collins with a burglary in Florissant.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts on the other suspects is asked to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-1000.