Twin engine aircraft crashes into tree

Foley, AL (WALA) -- A twin engine Cessna aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Foley airport earlier today.

The crash took place near Sunset Circle and Hickory Street, which is just south of the airport.

According to witnesses, some people in the neighborhood where the plane crashed, pulled the pilot to safety.

The pilot told rescuers that the engine started sputtering like it has having problems getting fuel.

Officials say the pilot refused medical treatment.

Both the Foley police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Surveillance video from Little Bitty's Towing captured the crash.