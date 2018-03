Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - This week's Monday Mascot is Trevor, a one-year-old German shepherd mix.

Trev came to the APA as an owner surrender. He's an active, loving dog and gets along well with other dogs. He does shed, just so you know.

Previous mascots, Bruce and Cat Sajak, are still waiting to be adopted.

If you want to adopt Trev, just go to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org