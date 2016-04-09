Investigation continues for fatal accident on Highway 141

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon just after 2 pm. The accident happened at Highway 141 and Burgundy, as one vehicle was making a left turn onto Burgundy from a southbound lane on 141.

A vehicle traveling north on Highway 141 struck the turning vehicle ejecting 2 females ages 26 and 20-years-old. The 26-year-old Ebony Franklin of Florissant died at the scene and the other victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition. A third female in the vehicle was unharmed.

The 18-year-old male driver of vehicle struck was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Accident: NB Highway 141 at Burgundy. Intersection will remain closed for some time. #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/PTRbMP8eed — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) April 9, 2016

UPD: Traffic being rerouted on NB 141 at Manchester. Expect delays following accident further North. #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/SLMhoG9pb7 — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) April 9, 2016