Investigation continues for fatal accident on Highway 141

Posted 8:38 pm, April 9, 2016, by , Updated at 06:22PM, April 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon just after 2 pm.  The accident happened at Highway 141 and Burgundy, as one vehicle was making a left turn onto Burgundy from a southbound lane on 141.

A vehicle traveling north on Highway 141 struck the turning vehicle ejecting 2 females ages 26 and 20-years-old.  The 26-year-old Ebony Franklin of Florissant died at the scene and the other victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition.  A third female in the vehicle was unharmed.

The 18-year-old male driver of vehicle struck was transported to hospital in stable condition.

