Missouri voters showed intense interest in Tuesday’s primary

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Missouri voters kept the nation in suspense last night as tallies for the Democratic and Republican Presidential Primary went well into Wednesday morning.

Just a couple of tenths of one percent separated Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders as well as Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in the Missouri Primary.

The intense interest in primary will be appealing to the eventual nominees come fall, but the fact Missouri has only ten electoral votes means we may not get very many campaign visits.

Hillary Clinton supporters knew the race in the Show-Me state would be tight but political consultants like Democrat Mike Kelley and his GOP counterpart John Hancock think she has the upper hand.