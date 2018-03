Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer Kesha has gained another major supporter in her legal fight against her producer Dr. Luke.

A Taylor Swift spokesperson says the singer donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any financial needs.

On Friday Kesha lost a court fight with her producer, who she claims drugged and raped her.

A New York judge refused to release Kesha from her contract.

Stars like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have spoken out in support of Kesha.