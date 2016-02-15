Hundreds were on hand Saturday, February 13, for the Annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Held around Valentine’s Day, it’s a one-mile(ish) run in downtown St. Louis while donning your best boudoir attire. Pre- and post-run festivities are held at The Barn at PBR in Ballpark Village. They’re not crazy, just crazy serious about raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.
PICTURES: Cupid’s Undie Run 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
