PICTURES: Cupid’s Undie Run 2016

Posted 3:53 pm, February 15, 2016, by
Hundreds were on hand Saturday, February 13, for the Annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Held around Valentine’s Day, it’s a one-mile(ish) run in downtown St. Louis while donning your best boudoir attire. Pre- and post-run festivities are held at The Barn at PBR in Ballpark Village. They’re not crazy, just crazy serious about raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.

