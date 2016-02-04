The 18 most stressful jobs (and average salaries)

No matter what industry you work in, stress is an unwelcome part of any occupation. A recent study by Chicago-based employee assistance provider ComPsych deemed “unclear expectations from supervisors” as the most stressful part of any job. The study focused specifically on stress in the workplace during times of change. Of course, that notes just one source of workplace stress people face every day.

With these types of daily challenges in mind, CareerTrends found the 28 most stressful jobs in America using data from O*NET, an occupational database sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor. O*NET assigns scores in various categories for each occupation based on the results to survey questions sent out to employers.

In examining the jobs that landed on the list, we found there was no correlation between total stress score and average salary. Unfortunately for these employees, working the most stressful job doesn’t guarantee the biggest payout.

For this list, we focused on three different scores, all graded on a 1 to 5 scale: frequency of conflict situations, exposure to hazardous conditions, and stress tolerance. Only jobs with at least 10,000 total employees were included.

These three grades were combined to create a “total stress score,” and the occupations with the highest total stress scores were chosen for this list.

Survey scores explained:

Frequency of conflict situations: How often are there conflict situations the employee has to face in this job?

Exposure to hazardous conditions: How often does this job require exposure to hazardous conditions?

Stress tolerance: Job requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high stress situations.

Note: In the event of ties, the job with the higher stress tolerance score was ranked higher on the list.

#18. Pump Operator

Total stress score: 11.56

Conflict frequency score: 2.85

Hazard exposure score: 4.2

Stress tolerance score: 4.52

Average annual salary: $41,643

Total employment: 12,170

#17. Oil Drill Operator

Total stress score: 11.57

Conflict frequency score: 3.29

Hazard exposure score: 4.2

Stress tolerance score: 4.08

Average annual salary: $50,061

Total employment: 26,480

#16. Elevator Installer

Total stress score: 11.66

Conflict frequency score: 2.67

Hazard exposure score: 4.93

Stress tolerance score: 4.06

Average annual salary: $68,792

Total employment: 20,590

#15. Stationary Engineer

Total stress score: 11.69

Conflict frequency score: 3.21

Hazard exposure score: 4.55

Stress tolerance score: 3.93

Average annual salary: $48,323

Total employment: 37,550

#14. Petroleum Pump Operator

Total stress score: 11.7

Conflict frequency score: 2.77

Hazard exposure score: 4.9

Stress tolerance score: 4.03

Average annual salary: $54,492

Total employment: 41,700

#13. Conveyor Operator

Total stress score: 11.72

Conflict frequency score: 3.17

Hazard exposure score: 4.3

Stress tolerance score: 4.25

Average annual salary: $31,891

Total employment: 38,830

#12. Correctional Officer Supervisor

Total stress score: 11.72

Conflict frequency score: 4.46

Hazard exposure score: 2.86

Stress tolerance score: 4.4

Average annual salary: $56,184

Total employment: 45,150

#11. Powerhouse Equipment Installer

Total stress score: 11.73

Conflict frequency score: 2.84

Hazard exposure score: 4.75

Stress tolerance score: 4.14

Average annual salary: $67,128

Total employment: 22,120

#10. Police Supervisor

Total stress score: 11.74

Conflict frequency score: 4.17

Hazard exposure score: 2.81

Stress tolerance score: 4.76

Average annual salary: $68,973

Total employment: 101,420

#9. Refrigeration Mechanic

Total stress score: 11.93

Conflict frequency score: 3.29

Hazard exposure score: 4.72

Stress tolerance score: 3.92

Average annual salary: $40,601

Total employment: 261,390

#8. Gas Derrick Operator

Total stress score: 11.93

Conflict frequency score: 3.38

Hazard exposure score: 4.62

Stress tolerance score: 3.93

Average annual salary: $45,966

Total employment: 20,760

#7. Nurse Anesthetist

Total stress score: 11.93

Conflict frequency score: 3.97

Hazard exposure score: 3.03

Stress tolerance score: 4.93

Average annual salary: $147,256

Total employment: 36,590

#6. Power Plant Operator

Total stress score: 11.94

Conflict frequency score: 2.94

Hazard exposure score: 4.8

Stress tolerance score: 4.2

Average annual salary: $62,908

Total employment: 40,300

#5. Furnace Operator

Total stress score: 11.98

Conflict frequency score: 3.59

Hazard exposure score: 4.72

Stress tolerance score: 3.67

Average annual salary: $34,012

Total employment: 20,590

#4. Forest Firefighter

Total stress score: 12.08

Conflict frequency score: 3.61

Hazard exposure score: 4.08

Stress tolerance score: 4.39

Average annual salary: $38,890

Total employment: 308,790

#3. Police Patrol Officer

Total stress score: 12.09

Conflict frequency score: 4.56

Hazard exposure score: 2.85

Stress tolerance score: 4.68

Average annual salary: $47,819

Total employment: 638,810

#2. Quality Control Manager

Total stress score: 12.11

Conflict frequency score: 3.92

Hazard exposure score: 3.61

Stress tolerance score: 4.58

Average annual salary: $88,381

Total employment: 167,200

#1. Continuous Mining Machine Operator

Total stress score: 12.21

Conflict frequency score: 3.25

Hazard exposure score: 4.9

Stress tolerance score: 4.06

Average annual salary: $43,099

Total employment: 11,540

