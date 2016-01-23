Massive winter storm traps local students in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREEZEWOOD, PA (KPLR) – The Pennsylvania turnpike has been shut down by the winter storm pounding the East Coast of the United States.

And a group of St. Louis area teenagers are right in the middle of it.

The group has been stuck for about thirteen hours stuck in one spot when the kids from the Missouri Right to Life caravan decided to get out and get their bags.

Killing time is what it's all about when you're stuck on a highway with no sign of moving. The group, made up of four buses and 160 people, mostly kids attended the annual right to life march in Washington, D.C. Friday. The plan was to return immediately after, and things looked good according to one parent we spoke to.

A wreck had left a 35 mile stretch of highway in gridlock, countless cars stranded, and led to the National Guard being mobilized to try and dig them out.

For the kids, it's been fine. We're told they've set up committees to handle various responsibilities, notably the management of food.

But parents will be pleased to know that a priest on board held mass.

They are far from alone, church groups from Nebraska and Iowa are also stranded, along with DuQueane University's basketball team. All of them waiting to be dug out as the snow continues to fall.