Why school district canceled class Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - It was the snow day that caught plenty of parents by surprise. A relatively small amount of snow fell Tuesday and it seemed to be wrapping up as we went to bed. Still, nearly every St. Louis area school district cancelled classes Wednesday.

It certainly was not based on the depth of the snow. We all know there really wasn't that much. But it ended up being enough to leave places like Uthoff Valley elementary here dormant for the day.

Road conditions early this morning were the key factor, as you might expect. The superintendent here in the Rockwood district tells us the bitter cold temperatures and the snows refusal to taper off until the wee hours of the morning caused parking lots sidewalks to be slick, and roads to be too dangerous for school buses. And the districts don't make these decisions on their own anymore. At 4:30 this morning there was a conference call with about 24 school superintendents from across the area, nearly every major player in the city and nearby counties, and as a group they decided to shut down.

Road conditions improved markedly today, and most districts, including the city and immediate suburbs expect to be back up and running tomorrow.