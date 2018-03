Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - KPLR 11 and FOX 2 are once again proud sponsors of the annual Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign. The bell ringers are out again this year.

TV staffers will be collecting donations until 7pm Thursday at the Dierberg's at Brentwood Pointe. For every $10 you donate, you'll be entered to win a 2016 AUDI A-6, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group.