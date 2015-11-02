The Doctor Is In- Processed meats, cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- In this week's 'The Doctor Is In' segment, Dr. Sonny Saggar talks about processed meats causing cancer.

Last week, the World Health Organization`s Cancer Research Agency exploded into the news with a report claiming that processed meats cause cancer and red meats probably do as well.

Although this is a worrying announcement for many, especially in the United States, which has one of the highest levels of meat consumption in the world, Dr. Sonny Saggar explains why it`s no cause for hysteria.

Dr. Sonny Saggar is an Internist, an Emergency Physician

