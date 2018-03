× Eight East St. Louis police officers being laid-off

EAST ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Cuts are coming to the East St. Louis Police Department. Eight positions are being cut temporarily, beginning October 28th.

The City of East St. Louis is cutting staff city-wide to balance the budget.

The city manager says he’s looking at all cost saving options to ultimately re-hire all those being cut.

He’s also looking for ways to increase revenue.