Accident in Madison IL kills 2, injures 2

MADISON, IL (KPLR) – Two occupants of a stolen van died Wednesday when they tried to elude police and crossed into oncoming traffic on Illinois Route 203 in Madison City.

Madison police say three persons in their twenties were in a stolen Honda Odyssey when an officer tried to pull them over for running stop signs. The driver got away but was spotted again heading south on Route 203.

Detective Sgt. Mike Renth said the patrol officer “observed the vehicle cross into the north bound lanes of traffic, nearly hit a tractor-trailer and then strike a pickup truck causing both vehicles to spin out of control.”

The accident happened shortly after noon between Big Bend Road and the School House bike trail trestle over Route 203.

The van rolled over killing two occupants. The third was ejected and had to be airlifted to a hospital. The driver of the northbound pickup truck was also injured.

Renth said the patrol officer never initiated a chase. “He didn’t call out a pursuit. He radioed he had a vehicle refusing to stop and then when he re-contacted the vehicle on the highway the vehicle veered off and tried to elude him and struck the other car.”

The Madison County Coroner and the Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.