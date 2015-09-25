School district bans game of tag to ‘ensure physical, emotional safety of students’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- Kids at the Mercer Island School District are now banned from playing the popular childhood game of tag on the playground.

Parents told Q13 Fox News in Seattle they had no idea about the ban until their kids told them. Now, moms and dads are asking why they weren’t part of the decision-making process.

“Good grief, our kids need some unstructured playtime,” said mom Kelsey Joyce.

“In this day and age of childhood obesity, there’s a need for more activity,” said mom Melissa Neher. “Kids should be free to have spontaneous play on the playground at recess. It’s important for their learning.”

Neher has two kids in Mercer Island public schools.

She created a Facebook page to help spread the word to other parents about the ban. In less than 24 hours, hundreds of moms and dads joined to voice their concerns, mainly that the district didn’t ask parents what they thought first.

“This decision needs to be reevaluated with input from the kids and from the community,” added Neher.

Now that the ban is in place, one of Joyce’s kids no longer plays during recess.

“He has been spending most of his recesses wandering around with his friend talking about video games, which is the last thing I want him to be doing," she said.

Mercer Island School District communications director Mary Grady explained the district’s decision via email: