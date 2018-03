× Water main construction to cause traffic delays on Hanley Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Motorist driving south on Hanley Road, just south of I-64/40 will experience traffic delays as an Missouri American Water contractor installs a new water main under Hanley Road. The construction will begin Monday, August 24th and continue through Friday the 28th and again on Monday, August 31st and Tuesday, September 1st. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 9am to 3 pm.