Afternoons on 11: A Day Of Hope in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO (KPLR)-Organizers in Ferguson are gearing up for "A Day of Hope" aimed at giving back to the community that was hit so hard by violence and rioting last year. The event will be held from 10:00am to 2:00pm Saturday, July 25, in Forestwood Park in Ferguson, rain or shine. All are welcome to attend.

Convoy of Hope, a Springfield, MO based organization, the city, and about 40 local churches are coordinating the free event.

Things like haircuts, groceries, health screenings, and family portraits will be provided free of charge. There will also be resume writing assistance and credit counseling. Children’s activities and live entertainment are also planned.

If you’d like to volunteer to help, a volunteer rally is being held Friday, July 24, at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson at 7:00pm.

Website: www.convoyofhope.org/outreach/ferguson/

