Comptroller Darlene Green says she’s willing to give up her city car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A dramatic change in my ongoing battle to try and get St Louis Elected Officials to give up those city take home cars that taxpayers are paying for.

One Official says she's willing to give up the car.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green now says she's willing to give hers up.

Her car cost taxpayers $26,000. She had been cleared to by a new one when she gets ready.

Her change of heart follows my previous run-in with Green and her spokesperson who last time tried to break up my interview.

I had caught Green on the way to a meeting after spokesperson Melanie Streeper told me that the comptroller was not talking to reporters about the car issue.

But after that confrontation aired Green agreed to do a sit-down interview, clearly she'd done a lot of soul searching about this issue.

Nearly a half dozen city elected officials have take home car. The rest of them are apparently determined to hang on to theirs.

Officials without take home cars, the Mayor, Board President and Recorder of Deeds and now, the Comptroller says she's ready to join that list.