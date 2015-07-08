Ariana Grande licks donuts, hates America, issues apology

Ariana Grande has sure started off her week on a super weird (and rude) note.

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ , the pop star is seen licking a donut in a bakery. The only problem? She did not then purchase the donut she licked.

Since the video is grainy, it’s hard to tell if she actually made contact with the donut, but TMZ reports that those in the shop say “it was definitely too close for their liking.” And, to make matters worse, the singer is then heard saying, “What the f*** is that? I hate Americans. I hate America,” when an employee brings out a tray of more donuts.

Of course, some people didn’t take too kindly to her antics.

. @ArianaGrande 💩 the bed when she got caught saying she hates America & Americans!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #donutlicker

— Chip Coffey (@chipcoffey) July 8, 2015

Ariana Grande said she hates America. Lol, her career just jumped off a cliff

— Gurjinder Sandhu (@gsandhu92) July 8, 2015

Dear @ArianaGrande , your hatred of America and Americans is noted. You should reject all $$ made here and go live somewhere else. – Mgmt

— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) July 8, 2015

Ariana Grande hates America because of donuts? Weird, I love america because of donuts 🍩❤️🇺🇸

— Morgan Massengill (@RadioGirlMorgan) July 8, 2015

Following Grande’s strange donut video going public, the singer announced that she is pulling out of the MLB All-Star Concert, which is set to air on July 14. Grande’s representative said on Wednesday (July 8) that the singer will not be performing because she had some of her wisdom teeth taken out on Monday. Demi Lovato is set to replace Grande.

People don’t seem too upset about the All-Star Game lineup change.

Good. Baseball is VERY American, and @ArianaGrande hates America and Americans. Really smart move, @MLB https://t.co/J8LEdHt31Z

— The Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 8, 2015

welp no Ariana Grande concert this Saturday… said she hates America…. MLB said bye byeeeeeee.. Hello Ms Demi Lovato??

— Daniel Watkins (@ONLY_BISHOP) July 8, 2015

Closing out the cycle, Grande issued an apology on Wednesday afternoon:

“I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my county. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the donuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words.

“As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologize if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words.”