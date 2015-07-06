U.S. Bank robbed in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – The St. Charles police department is investigating a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank located in a Schnucks grocery store on Zumbehl Road. The suspect, a white male in his 20’s, six feet tall, with a thin build walked into the store and handed a teller a note demanding money around 3:30 pm Monday afternoon. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect has a goatee, and was wearing a black baseball cap, gray t-shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300 or the St. Charles Crime Stoppers at 636-949-3333.