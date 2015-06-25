× Jon Stewart’s farewell ‘Jon Voyage’ begins with online marathon

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – It’s time to start wishing Jon Stewart a “Jon Voyage.”

That is the nickname that Comedy Central is giving to its farewell tour for its departing “Daily Show” host.

The first big event for #JonVoyage kicks off at noon on Friday with “Your Month of Zen,” a 42-day online marathon of every episode of Stewart’s tenure starting from his first day on Jan. 11, 1999.

The continuous live stream will run over 2,000 episodes back to back until 7:17 p.m. on Aug. 6, which is Stewart’s last day as host.

Comedy Central will also hold an hour long primetime special called “News Your Own Adventure” which will feature favorite segments and clips from the show that have been voted on by fans via an online poll.

The special will be produced by “The Daily Show” and will be hosted by current correspondents Jordan Klepper, Jessica Williams and Hasan Minhaj.

“Jon Voyage” will also be taking over the radio airwaves with SiriusXM’s Comedy Central Radio broadcasting the audio from the live stream for 48 hours from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, the weekend before Stewart’s farewell.

Stewart, who has been the leader of the satirical broadcast for over 16 years, announced in February that he would be leaving the show.

This is the second month in a row that viewers are saying good-bye to a popular late night host with a series of celebrations. In May CBS said goodbye to its own legendary late night host David Letterman.

CBS filled Letterman’s last days as “Late Show” host with surprise guests, specials and celebrations.

With Stewart being one of television’s most popular late night hosts, the “Jon Voyage” send-off should strike the same chord.

As for Trevor Noah, the man who will be following Stewart, he will take over “The Daily Show” on Sept. 28.

By Frank Pallotta, CNNMoney