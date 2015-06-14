Supporters vow to fight UMSL’s plan to demolish convent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - On Sunday afternoon Dan Riley and a group of supporters stood out in the rain to rally around a common goal. They are all fighting to save the old Incarnate Word Convent on the UMSL campus. The nearly 100 year-old building is at risk of demolition.

"It took the convent 30 years to save the money to build this historic site. It's in better shape than a hundred other buildings already in use." said Riley

According to Riley those who want to keep the building got word about UMSL's plan to tear the building down last summer. Since then a series of online petitions over the last year have been in place to stop it and organizers have two petitions with nearly 2,000 signatures and a donor who offered up millions. It will take more than 11 million dollars to renovate and get the building up to date.

"We are here to show that it should not be demolished. There's a lot of support for the building. There are other means at least one major developer has offered up $7.7 million dollars toward the building." said Riley

As the planning for demolition grows closer, so will the fight to keep the former convent standing for future generations.

"More and more people are outraged that this is being done with taxpayer money and expense to our history and our legacies." he said.

