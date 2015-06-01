Phillips 66 robbed in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A Phillips 66 gas station was robbed just after 4 am Saturday morning at Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive in North St. Louis County was robbed.    The gas station has surveillance cameras and extra security inside.  Customers are allowed into a lobby area but not the area where items are on shelves.  The clerk must get the items customers want to buy and hand them through a sliding window.

It’s not known how the robber got to the clerk on duty.  Regular customers of the Phillips 66 station describe it as a safe place to shop.

The suspect got away with $100, cigarettes, alcohol and two cell phones.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call CrimeStopper at 866-371-8477.

