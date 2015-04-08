× St. Louis man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

BENTON, IL (KPLR) – A convicted sex offender who absconded from a metro east halfway house in the summer of 2013 was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen Wigginton said.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Frederick Buettner of St. Louis was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Madison County in 2005. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and placed on mandatory supervised release when he was let out on May 24, 2013.

Buettner was placed in a halfway house in East St. Louis as part of his supervised release. In July, he removed his electronic leg monitor and fled. He was arrested in St. Louis in June 2014.

Buettner was returned to prison for violating the terms of his mandatory supervised release. He must now serve an additional 24 months in prison, to run consecutively to his current term.