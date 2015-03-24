× Fundraiser set for 7-year-old boy battling Lymphoma

COLUMBIA, IL (KPLR)- Mokka Cafe is hosting a fundraiser for seven-year-old Bryce Schottel of Smithton,Illinois. Bryce was diagnosed with Lymphoma. This form of cancer affects his immune system.

As a show of support, the cafe will be filled with police officers from surrounding areas in uniform, serving as Celebrity Baristas. There will be games and face painting for the kids as well!

One hundred percent of the tips along with 5% of the bill will go directly to Bryce and his family.

The event will be held on Friday, March 27th from 12p.m.-630p.m.

Mokka Cafe

180 Columbia Centre

Columbia, Illinois

For additional information visit: Love and support for Bryce Schottel on Facebook or MokkaCafe.net.