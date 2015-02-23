3 suspects arrested for stealing railroad crossing lights

Posted 5:10 pm, February 23, 2015, by , Updated at 04:55PM, February 23, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL (KPLR) – Macoupin County authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection to the theft of railroad crossing lights near Brighton, Illinois. 18-year-old Zachary Bachman of Alton, 18-year-old Eric Beyer of Brighton and 19-year-old Myles Porter of Piasa were charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Authorities say the suspects damaged a half-dozen railroad crossing warning systems since the first of the year between Brighton and Shipman Illinois.

When the sheriff posted a surveillance photo of one suspects on the department’s Facebook page, tips started rolling in.

All three suspects have posted bond.