3 suspects arrested for stealing railroad crossing lights

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL (KPLR) – Macoupin County authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection to the theft of railroad crossing lights near Brighton, Illinois. 18-year-old Zachary Bachman of Alton, 18-year-old Eric Beyer of Brighton and 19-year-old Myles Porter of Piasa were charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Authorities say the suspects damaged a half-dozen railroad crossing warning systems since the first of the year between Brighton and Shipman Illinois.

When the sheriff posted a surveillance photo of one suspects on the department’s Facebook page, tips started rolling in.

All three suspects have posted bond.