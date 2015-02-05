Woman, 2 children succumb to injuries in University City fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)- A woman and two children passed away after a fire ripped through their University City home Wednesday night. The woman, in her 70s, along with two children were trapped on the second floor when firefighters arrived. They were unconscious when they were brought out of the home. The home is located near the 1000 block of Roth Avenue. Several people were inside when the flames started sweeping through the two story home around 10 p.m.

Firefighters and other first responders from several departments, including University City, Richmond Heights and Creve Coeur, were quickly on the scene.

They rescued the victims and all three were rushed to an area hospital where they later died.

The temperature dipped Wednesday night and the victims were using a space heater. Firefighters believe that may have caused the fire.