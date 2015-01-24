Police investigating shooting on Lotus in north St. Louis

Posted 5:31 pm, January 24, 2015, by , Updated at 04:43PM, January 24, 2015
ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis police department is investigating a shooting on the city’s northside on Lotus. Police say a man was shot around 4 am Saturday morning while walking on Lotus, just west of Kingshighway.

The 22-year-old victim heard a nearby gunshot and then felt pain in his right lower leg.

Another man driving a white Chevy Impala pick the victim up and drove him to the hospital.

Police say the man sped away after dropping off the shooting victim. Police later review surveillance video at the hospital and noticed a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

The victim is listed in stable condition.