Suspects in movie theater murder released

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – Two people suspected of shooting and killing a University City man outside a Creve Coeur movie theater last weekend have been released from police custody due to “insufficient evidence.”

Ned Booker, 28, was shot just outside the AMC Creve Coeur 12 on Sunday, January 18. Investigators with Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified several persons of interest in the case, taking two into custody. Unfortunately, detectives could not obtain enough evidence for prosecutors to file formal charges against them.

The Creve Coeur Police Department has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-432-8000.