14-year-old dies from cancer; donates body to help fight the disease

Posted 7:47 pm, January 5, 2015, by , Updated at 07:35PM, January 5, 2015
(KPLR) – Pheonix Spangler, 14, died over the weekend after a long fight with cancer.

Spangler decided to donate her body to science to help find a cure for the disease.

Spangler appeared on FOX 2 news on her 13th birthday.

She received a phone call from her favorite recording artist, Reba McEntire.

McEntire sang happy birthday to Spangler. Spangler also sang her favorite Reba McEntire song, Survivor, during the segment.

She eventually met McEntire in person. McEntire shared a picture from the meeting on Facebook.

Spangler shared every step of her fight on Facebook, through the Pheonix Fighter’s page.

The page has thousands of followers.

Her funeral is Saturday at Faith Community in House Springs, Missouri.

Visitation starts at 12 p.m. and the service starts at 2 p.m.

