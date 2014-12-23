× Police investigating a shooting and accident in north city

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting and accident that occurred in north St. Louis at Elliott Avenue and Dayton.

Police say officers responded to the2800 block of Dayton for a shooting/accident where two males in a vehicle were approached by an unknown male who began firing at the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was struck by the gun fire, but continued driving till he crashed.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the vehicle was injured in the crash, but not shot. He is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.