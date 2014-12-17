Street crews preparing for snow overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Traffic may be moving along smoothly for Wednesday night's commute, but Thursday morning may not be quite so easy. The dry and sunny conditions of Wednesday are short-lived as clouds and light snow move in by tomorrow. While the bi-state is only expecting minor accumulation of up to an inch plus, the timing for snowfall is less than ideal. Snow showers are forecasted for the busy morning rush. But commuters can rest assured that crews are getting out ahead of this storm system. Local crews like the City of St. Louis Street Division hit the roads early this morning and continue to work until around midnight tonight. The division is in charge of 400 miles of road around St. Louis. Additional crews will go out early tomorrow morning to reassess and lay out salt as needed. The division says they are stocked and prepared thanks to several salt shipments that came in a few weeks ago. Crews remind motorists to leave plenty of time for travel tomorrow.