Auto body shop lends a helping hand to families with children battling cancer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Friends of Kids with Cancer and Gapsch CARSTAR in South County, St. Louis are teaming up on an amazing charity event called Cars 4 Kids. Two preselected families whose children are battling severe forms of cancer will be presented with the keys to vehicles refurbished and donated by Gapsch CARSTAR Collision Center.

Lisa Rush, Owner of Gapsch said, "We just wanted an organization that we could identify with and be a real benefit to. Since cancer has touched so many of our lives this seemed like a perfect fit for our Company."

Judy Ciapciak, Executive Director of Friends of Kids with Cancer, said that not only are the families excited to have this kind of help and support from Gapsch, but are truly grateful for how this will help with an already difficult situation each family finds itself in.

